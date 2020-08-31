Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.53
• County PIK price: corn $3.24; beans $9.20; oats $2.38; winter wheat $5.16; and spring wheat $4.70.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 4:10 pm
ALBANY [mdash] Ellis (Rocky) Rock, age 84 of Albany passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Ellis was born on October 28, 1935 in Canby, MN, the son of Earle and Lena (Kelso) Rock, he moved to Malvern, IA in 1943 where he was educated in Malvern schools, then moved to Round Grove in…
Keith J. Doucette, age 63 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.