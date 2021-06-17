Prices quoted Thursday
ADM/Growmark: $6.58
County PIK price: corn $6.79; beans $14.77; oats $2.97; winter wheat $6.39; spring wheat $7.00.
William Raymond Levine, 81, originally from Clinton, died on June 13, 2021. Son of Lester Levine and Louise Zastrow. Survivors are son Stephen Levine and daughter Liz Rollins. Please go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.
