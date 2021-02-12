Prices quoted Friday
County PIK price: corn $5.31; beans $13.38; oats $3.38; winter wheat $6.26; spring wheat $5.50.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rick Laurent, 73, of Clinton, passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Jeanne M. Cree age 78 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.