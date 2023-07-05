Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.55; oats $3.61; beans $15.01; winter wheat $7.60; spring wheat $7.83.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 5:07 pm
