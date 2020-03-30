Prices quoted Monday.
• ADM/Growmark: N/A.
• County PIK price: corn $3.28; beans $8.45; oats $2.40; winter wheat $4.75; and spring wheat $5.20.
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Donald L. Funke, 57, of Clinton passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
