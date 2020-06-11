Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.32
• County PIK price: corn $3.11; beans $8.38; oats $2.70; winter wheat $4.79; and spring wheat $4.89.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.