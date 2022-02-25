Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.76.
*County PIK price: corn $6.63; oats $6.10; beans $15.97; winter wheat $8.76; spring wheat $9.55.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tammy Lu Ryan, 62, of Camanche, Iowa passed away Wednesday at Eagle Point Nursing and Rehab. Private services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory, Clinton.
HOLYOKE, MA — John Vaught, 91, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 at Mary's Meadow in Holyoke, MA, after a period of declining health. John Cristian Vaught was born on April 16, 1930 in Franklin Park, IL, to Claude and Mamie (Nelson) Vaught. He was raised in Clinton, IA, graduated fr…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.