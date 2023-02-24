Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.70; oats $3.36; beans $15.03; winter wheat $8.81; spring wheat $8.60.
Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.