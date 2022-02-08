Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.29.
*County PIK price: corn $6.29; oats $6.66; beans $15.24; winter wheat $7.82; spring wheat $8.67.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
MORRISON [mdash] ARLYN D. HUIZENGA, 76, died February 7th at his home in Morrison. A Celebration of Life potluck at noon, Saturday, February 12th will be held at 12342 Spring Valley Road, Morrison. More information at www.bosmarenkes.com
CLINTON [mdash] Herman E. "Gene" Fry age 75 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Monday Jan. 31, 2022 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services are being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton, IA is assisting the family. Herman was born on Sept. 10,…
CYNTHIA R. (SMITH) VANDERLEEST, 64, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at MercyOne in Clinton, IA. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Additional information: www.bosmarenkes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.