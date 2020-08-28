Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.52
• County PIK price: corn $3.18; beans $8.94; oats $2.38; winter wheat $5.08; and spring wheat $4.61.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 4:11 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Michael Eugene Krajnovich, 74, passed away August 25, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Neptune Society is handling the arrangements. Services are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.