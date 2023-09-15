Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $4.71.
*County PIK price: corn $4.91; oats $3.63; beans $13.31; winter wheat $6.69; spring wheat $6.90.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.