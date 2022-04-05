Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.59.
*County PIK price: corn $7.14; oats $6.65; beans $15.50; winter wheat $9.53; spring wheat $10.32.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 6:22 pm
