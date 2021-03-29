Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2021 @ 4:54 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Monday
ADM/Growmark: $5.57
County PIK price: corn $5.44; beans $13.90; oats $3.31; winter wheat $5.99; spring wheat $5.59
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Patricia F. Feldt 86, of Clinton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Clarissa Cook in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
Thomas Hilgendorf, 79, of Camanche passed away, Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Iowa City. There will be no services or visitation. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.