Prices quoted Friday
• County PIK price: corn $3.08; beans $8.78; oats $2.33; winter wheat $4.89; and spring wheat $4.47.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Eugene Craig Kainz, 68, died August 20, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown. No visitation or service will be held. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Dean Marlowe, 63, died Wednesday at Genesis-DeWitt. Visitation is 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Cemetery Service will be 11:00 Monday at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Robert P. Holleran, 81, of Clinton, passed away Friday at the University of Iowa. Private services are being scheduled, further arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Paul J. Schaaf, 85 of Camanche, passed away Thursday, August 20th. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche. Visit Paul's obituary at www.papefh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.