Grandma’s Goody Jar is pleased to announce their partnership with the Iowa Store Gift Shop inside the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel.
After being in business for three years at the 401 N Second St. location in Clinton, their sweet confections are beginning to show up in local businesses throughout the area.
Wanting to share her treats with as many folks as possible, grandma started talking to other local businesses.
The Iowa Store Gift Shop will be carrying confections such as turtles, toffee, caramels, salt water taffy, malted milk balls, chocolate covered potato chips, and a few unique treats.
Keep your eyes out for announcements for other partnerships that are currently in the works.
