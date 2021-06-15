CLINTON — Though it has been turned down three times for federal grant money for the Manufacturing Drive reconstruction project, the City of Clinton thinks it meets the criteria to merit such an award.
According to a report by the city’s engineering department, the U.S. Department of Transportation has eight major criteria for determining grant recipients.
Safety
The DOT considers how a project would improve safety outcomes.
Over the last five years, Clinton has seen 384 traffic accidents along the Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard corridor, according to city engineers. Adding a middle turning lane, straightening reverse curves, adding right-turn lanes where warranted and realigning several intersections could reduce the rate by up to 50%.
State of good repair
The DOT considers how a project will improve the condition of transportation facilities and systems.
Manufacturing is the second busiest street in the City of Clinton, the engineering department says, but the city has focused on residential and collector streets for paving projects.
The city has allocated future spending along Manufacturing, but it lacks the capital funds for repairs. The $25 million spent on this project would save long-term maintenance costs and allow the city to continue to spend its resources on residential and collector streets.
Economic competitiveness
The DOT considers how a project will increase the efficiency of movement, reducing costs of doing business, improving freight connectivity and reducing the burden of commuting.
The Manufacturing Drive corridor serves commuters to business and commercial parks in the west end of Clinton, including major employer Nestle Purina. Improvements will increase the efficiency of movement of people and goods and will save money and stimulate further development of the area.
This project will provide an alternate freight route to industries on South 19th Street and South 21st Street.
Environmental protection
The DOT considers how a project reduces energy consumption, storm water runoff and other benefits to the environment.
The Manufacturing Drive project will create localized treatment of contaminated storm water runoff before it reaches Mill Creek with the installation of bio-retention cells, bio-swales, rain gardens and bio-reactors.
The separation of storm and sanitary sewer near College Avenue would reduce water backup in basements.
Bridge replacement will raise bridges above high water marks to prevent flooding. Decreased delays at intersections will reduce vehicle emissions, and LED street lights, solar powered pedestrian pathway lighting, permeable pavement and numerous tree plantings will benefit the environment, the engineering report says.
Quality of life
The DOT considers how a project improves connectivity for citizens and if it will allow the concurrent installation of fiber or broadband.
The Manufacturing Drive project will expand access to commercial areas on Clinton’s west side. It is home to one of the largest employers in the city in Nestle Purina.
The project will provide a recreational trail for walking and biking, and the city would install fiber optic duct work as part of the project, serving as the backbone for future high speed fiber and broadband.
Innovation
The DOT considers innovative strategies of projects.
Clinton’s project could include alternative intersection designs such as roundabouts, solar-powered walkway lights and the use of permeable pavement.
Partnership
The DOT considers the partnerships cities have for their projects.
Clinton’s partners for the project include Alliant Energy, Iowa American Water, Century Link and Nestle Purina.
Project readiness
The DOT expects projects to be constructed in a timely manner.
The Manufacturing Drive project’s base design criteria have been evaluated and determined for the project. The project design is 95% complete and should be finalized in a couple of months.
Bid letting is expected in February 2022. Construction will take place from June 2022 to November 2023, the engineering report says.
All environmental hurdles have been cleared.
