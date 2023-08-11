Nonprofits working hard to enhance and improve quality of life in Clinton and Camanche are invited to apply for grants from the River Bluff Community Foundation beginning Aug. 15. Applications are available at dbqfoundation.org/rbcf.
The Community Foundation offers grants as a way of building strong nonprofits to support strong communities. Awards range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are due Oct. 2.
The Foundation is especially interested in seeding new ideas or growing existing programs that will benefit residents of Clinton and Camanche in the areas of health and human services, education, community and neighborhood development, the environment, children, youth and families, and arts and culture.
To learn more, contact Executive Director Alethea Cahoy at 563-321-0317 or rbcf@dbqfoundation.org.
