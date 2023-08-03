Business Problems
You may have many reasons for wanting to start your own business. Your reasons may range from monetizing a skill or talent to wanting to be your own boss. Are you struggling to sharpen focus on the specifics of the enterprise or with fear of the unknown?
In order to sharpen focus, start with problems that need to be solved. The more annoying the problem, the better. So often, these problems are right in front of you. Take Bette Nesmith Graham, for example. Bette was a typist who worked in Texas during the 1950s. She and all of her colleagues were very frustrated with typographical errors because, at the time, an effective and presentable way to correct them did not exist.
One day, she stopped to watch artists painting store windows for the Christmas season. Bette noticed that when they made mistakes, they simply covered the error with another coat of paint. She was inspired to buy a little bottle of white tempera paint. She took the paint to work and applied it to typographical errors with a tiny brush. This small solution turned out to be huge business. Mistake Out took off with typists all over town. Bette decided to patent what most of us know as Liquid Paper in 1958.
Typing corrections are insanely easy and taken for granted, now (thanks to different problem-solvers), but for decades, Bette’s solution was the only one around and her company did nothing but grow. She sold her company for $47.5 million in 1979. Not too shabby for a business that started with a little bottle of paint and a tiny brush.
Scoring it big like Bette may not be in the cards for every business owner, but who knows? The best fields for identifying practical problems are education, healthcare, and technology because they are here to stay and undergo constant evolution. Constant evolution breeds problems.
You do not have to be an expert in any of these fields to solve practical problems that plague consumers. Bette Nesmith Graham did not invent the typewriter. She identified a small but very aggravating problem that chewed up a lot of her time. Her business model was elegant. She identified a problem, acted on an idea, tried it out first, did some market research, applied for a patent, and then started producing the product. Liquid Paper was an international business juggernaut in no time.
You may not come up with a problem to solve right away. Just be on high alert for comments like, “this is time-consuming,” or “dealing with this is way too difficult and expensive,” when you observe others, or yourself, using established products. After that, get to work!
Finally, a Fun Fact: Bette Nesmith Graham not only invented Liquid Paper. She was the mother of Michael Nesmith, guitarist for The Monkees and founder of MTV. Evidently, Michael followed a great example.
