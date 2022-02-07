IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59 on Sunday night.
Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field, while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33).
Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six. The Hawkeyes scored 21 points off 12 Minnesota turnovers.
Payton Willis hit a 3-pointer and Luke Loewe added two more in a 110-second span to give Minnesota a 52-47 lead with 15 minutes to play, but the Golden Gophers made just two of their next 16 field-goal attempts. Murray had eight points and Ahron Ulis added seven as Iowa scored 26 of the next 31 before McCaffery hit a 3-pointer to give Iowa its biggest lead of the game at 71-53 with 3:33 remaining.
McCaffrey made a layup to start the decisive spurt, Murray followed with another and the Iowa defense forced back-to-back shot-clock violations. Murray sank a 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good. Filip Rebraca scored in the paint to make it 51-47 with 12:28 to play.
Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine.
Loewe made 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 19 points for the Gophers. Willis added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery missed the game after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and third-year assistant Billy Taylor served as acting head coach.
Minnesota plays Wednesday at Nebraska. Iowa plays Thursday at Maryland.
No. 6 Michigan beats No. 21 Iowa, despite Clark's 46 points
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90 on Sunday night, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark.
Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten), and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.
Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds.
"Caitlin, she's spectacular," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "She's just a special player. You're never out of the game with somebody like her on the floor."
The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.
Iowa drew within five points late in the fourth quarter, bolstered by a hot streak from Clark, but couldn't get closer.
The Wolverines dominated in the post, anchored by Hillmon and Phelia. Michigan had 54 points in the paint compared to Iowa's 34.
Michigan also looked confident from the field, shooting a solid 53%. Nolan, who has looked comfortable behind the arc this season, drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts.
"I thought we were pretty unbelievable," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "We came out without arguably one of our best guards and really did a tremendous job defensively until the fourth quarter. I'm just really proud of our response. ... Thankfully, we had a big enough lead and we were able to handle that."
It was Michigan's eighth straight victory and its seventh victory over a ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines had not beaten Iowa since February 2020.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.
Michigan: At Michigan State on Thursday.
