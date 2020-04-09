CLINTON — Jim and Virginia Heidt will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 10th with the family getting together at a later date. Cards may be sent to Jim & Virginia Heidt 522 Meadowview Drive, Clinton, IA 52732.
Jim worked several years for McEleney Motors and Virginia worked in the medical field.
They were blessed with two children, Alan (Blanche) Heidt of Traverse City, Michigan and Susan (Mike) Kinkaid of Clinton. They also have three granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
