Iowa’s rules allow the production, processing and marketing of many hemp-based products, with some restrictions:
• Recreational marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds remain illegal. Hemp that contains more than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the active ingredient in recreational marijuana) is considered a controlled substance and must be destroyed at the land owner’s expense. Recreational marijuana ranges from 16 to 30 percent THC.
• Licensed farmers may grow up to 40 acres of hemp. License fees range from $500 plus $5 per acre for plots of five acres or less to $1,000 plus $5 per acre for plantings of more than 10 acres. Growers must also pay a $1,000 base fee for state inspection and testing to confirm a crop’s THC content.
• Growers must call the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for those inspections 30 days before harvest. Because THC increases as a plant matures, the crop must be harvested within 15 days of testing, although a second test may be scheduled for an additional fee.
• Hemp that exceeds the 0.3 percent limit but tests under 2 percent THC is considered a “negligent violation” on the grower’s part. When THC exceeds 2 percent, a grower could face criminal charges. Growers who register three negligent violations in 5 years can’t get a license for 5 years.
One acre of hemp can yield an average of 700 pounds of grain, which in turn can be pressed into about 22 gallons of oil and 530 pounds of meal. The same acre will also produce an average of 5,300 pounds of straw, which can be transformed into approximately 1,300 pounds of fiber.
For more information on Iowa’s hemp program go to https://iowaagriculture.gov/hemp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.