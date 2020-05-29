FULTON, ILL. — Russell and Lois Henningsen of 715 Valley View Drive, Fulton, will celebrate their June birthdays together with a family dinner. Russell will celebrate his 85th birthday and Lois will celebrate her 80th birthday.
Lois was born June 4, 1940 in Clinton. Russell was born June 16, 1935 in Clinton. They were married March 17, 1973 at St. John Lutheran Church, Clinton and both are life time members of St. John. They are the parents of 3 children, Keith (Norma) King and Penny Fullick, both of Fulton and Betsy Henningsen of DeWitt, Iowa. They have 3 grandchildren, Melissa King and Erica (Cole) Rodriquez, both of Clinton and Courtney Fullick of Fulton, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Rodriquez of Clinton.
He retired from DuPont and as a umpire and referee. She is a piano teacher at Tegeler Music, Clinton.
