Wednesday, Aug. 25
BOYS GOLF
Morrison and Wethersfield/Ridgewood at Dunes Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Clinton, DeWitt and multiple schools, at DeWitt, 3:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Prince of Peace and multiple schools at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.
Fulton at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Unity at Faith, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Unity at Faith, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
FOOTBALL
Bellevue at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Beckman at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.
DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7:15 p.m.
Don Bosco Catholic at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Fulton at Galena, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
FOOTBALL
Morrison High School at Newman, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cllinton, multiple schools at Ankeny, 8:30 a.m.
Camanche, Northeast, DeWitt and multiple schools at Maquoketa, 9 a.m.
Prince of Peace and multiple schools at Regina, 9 a.m.
Easton Valley and multiple schools at Easton Valley, 9 a.m.
Morrison and multiple schools, at Galena
GIRLS SWIMMING
Clinton, multiple schools at Davenport Central, 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 30
BOYS GOLF
Fulton with Amboy and Stockton at Fulton Country Club, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Annawan at Morrison, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Unity at QCCS,4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
GOLF
Fulton at Galena, 4 p.m.
Morrison and B.V. Rockridge at Highland Springs
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Camanche, 7 p.m.
DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
Morrison at Sherrard, 5 p.m.
Unity at EMC, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Camanche, Northeast, DeWitt and multiple schools at Clinton’s Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.
Easton Valley and multiple schools at Bellevue High School, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bettendorf at Clinton, 6 p.m.
