Tuesday, Aug. 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Northeast, Easton Valley at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.

Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Dubuque Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Pecatonica at Fulton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

North Scott at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Galena at Fulton, 7 p.m.

Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

BOYS GOLF

Morrison and Wethersfield/Ridgewood at Dunes Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Clinton, DeWitt and multiple schools, at DeWitt, 3:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Prince of Peace and multiple schools at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.

Fulton at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Unity at Faith, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Unity at Faith, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

FOOTBALL

Bellevue at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Beckman at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.

DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7:15 p.m.

Don Bosco Catholic at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Fulton at Galena, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

FOOTBALL

Morrison High School at Newman, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cllinton, multiple schools at Ankeny, 8:30 a.m.

Camanche, Northeast, DeWitt and multiple schools at Maquoketa, 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace and multiple schools at Regina, 9 a.m.

Easton Valley and multiple schools at Easton Valley, 9 a.m.

Morrison and multiple schools, at Galena

GIRLS SWIMMING

Clinton, multiple schools at Davenport Central, 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

BOYS GOLF

Fulton with Amboy and Stockton at Fulton Country Club, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Annawan at Morrison, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

Unity at QCCS,4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

GOLF

Fulton at Galena, 4 p.m.

Morrison and B.V. Rockridge at Highland Springs

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Camanche, 7 p.m.

DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Morrison at Sherrard, 5 p.m.

Unity at EMC, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Camanche, Northeast, DeWitt and multiple schools at Clinton’s Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.

Easton Valley and multiple schools at Bellevue High School, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bettendorf at Clinton, 6 p.m.

