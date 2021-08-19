FRIDAY, AUG. 20

FOOTBALL

Davenport North at Clinton (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Maquoketa at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Center-Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

VOLLEYBALL

Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Davenport North, 8 a.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

BOYS GOLF

Clinton, multiple schools at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club, 10 a.m.

Aquin Catholic at Fulton, 4 p.m.

Morrison vs. Monmouth-Roseville/Orion (at Deer Valley), 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bellevue at Easton Valley, 5 p.m.

Morrison at Milledgeville, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Northeast, Easton Valley at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.

Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Dubuque Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Pecatonica at Fulton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

North Scott at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Galena at Fulton, 7 p.m.

Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

