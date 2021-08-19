FRIDAY, AUG. 20
FOOTBALL
Davenport North at Clinton (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Maquoketa at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Center-Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
VOLLEYBALL
Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Davenport North, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
BOYS GOLF
Clinton, multiple schools at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club, 10 a.m.
Aquin Catholic at Fulton, 4 p.m.
Morrison vs. Monmouth-Roseville/Orion (at Deer Valley), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue at Easton Valley, 5 p.m.
Morrison at Milledgeville, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Northeast, Easton Valley at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Dubuque Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Pecatonica at Fulton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
North Scott at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Galena at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
