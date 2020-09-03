History of Harbor Crest
Harbor Crest Home opened its doors in 1966, but its creation was a few years in the making. A 5-acre tract of land was purchased from Henry C. Balk for $12,000. The payment for the land, fronting the Cattail Road and east of 17th Street in Fulton, was extended over a period of years without interest.
In May 1964, it was made public that the nursing home would be built. It was just a matter of when construction would take place and who would build it.
Bids for the building of Harbor Crest were opened April 22, 1965. By the first part of July 1965 the ground had been staked out and digging for the footings and the basement area that would be located under the east wing soon began.
Since the flood of 1965 was so massive, there was some concern as to whether the nursing home would be affected by floodwater at some future date. Surveys showed that the main floor of the nursing home was about 10 feet above the highest level of the 1965 flood.
All outside work was to be completed by the fall 1965, with the completion of the entire facility by the spring 1966 and an open house was planned for May 30, 1966. Mayor Warren Wiersema did the honor of cutting the ribbon. The new home that cost more than $250,000 was formally dedicated “to the loving care of our senior citizens”.
The first eight residents were admitted on June 1, 1966 with Clarence Smith being the first one.
Source: Harbor Crest
Home web site
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.