As manager of Quality Concrete Co. and the treasurer of the Clinton County Development Association, Dawn Holesinger contributes irrefutably to the growth of the Clinton area, from the concrete up.
“I enjoy working with our customers and watching the progress of projects being built in our community,” she says.
Holesinger’s grandparents, Floyd and Elsie Holesinger, started their business in Fulton as Quality Ready Mix in 1959. In 1976, her father, Bob, took over operations and established Quality Concrete Co. in Clinton and later a facility in Camanche.
Holesinger began working in Clinton when she was 16 years old at local businesses including Happy Joe’s, Rastrelli’s, and Lutheran Social Services. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Public Relations from Coe College in Cedar Rapids and joined her father in 2008 with the daily operations of Quality Concrete Co.
“Today, we are running the business together and enjoy being part of the area’s small businesses community,” she says.
A concrete supplier, the business has provided for ADM, Lyondell, and numerous road repairs. Next, Holesinger says, they’ll be starting on Clinton’s wastewater facility expansion.
Holesinger has with husband Matt two daughters, four-year-old Lila and nine-month-old Blair, with whom she likes to spend time with. She likes to also work on the farm, and hunt and fish in her hometown of Clinton, a town she’s become very invested in.
The CCDA helps others to invest in the area as well, providing financial assistance with gaming grants to local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in our county through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives.
Since the start of riverboat gambling in the area in 1991, the CCDA has awarded more than $29 million for projects including ADA-compliant and inclusive playgrounds at Calamus-Wheatland Community Schools and Eagle Heights Elementary in Clinton, a new brush truck for the Wheatland Fire Department and a reserve truck for the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department, improvements to Low Moor’s ball park, and a restroom facility for the Central DeWitt Community School District.
“Clinton is a close-knit community that strives to grow and bring new events and businesses into the community,” she says. “I want to continue to strengthen our business and support our community’s growth.”
In Clinton, Quality Concrete Co. is located at 341 17th Ave. South, where normal business hours are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and they can be reached at (563) 242-3524.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.