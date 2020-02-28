PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 2/28 9:46 A.M.
DEWITT — William D. "Bill" Homrighausen of DeWitt will add another year to his age March 12 when he will turn 95.
Bill was born on the Duke Family Farm south of Grand Mound in 1925. He relocated to Dewitt in 1930 to begin school. He graduated as a DeWitt DeHawk with the Class of 1943. He had a 42 year business career with Mutual Insurance Co., retiring in 1986.
Sparks flew when Bill met Shirley Davis, a journalist with the Quad City ATimes. Marriage followed in 1983. Their lives together were as full as the moon. Shirley passed away in 2018.
A dessert reception will be held Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeWitt United Methodist Church. All are invited to join in the celebration of Bill's special milestone. A hug, handshake or both would be a welcome gift.
