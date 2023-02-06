JP & Random T are back with episode 12 featuring the one & only, Mayor Scott Maddasion.
They talk about their fun sports memories from the past, coaching & of course giving the Mayor his flowers for being one of the best umpires in CJB history! What’s to come with Tailgate N’ Tallboys and how it originated to finish off the show.
New episodes drop every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tune in at honeywellheroes.com or search on your favorite platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.