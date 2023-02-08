To help in the aftermath of the earthquake, you can check locally with your faith community and other international resources, such as the Red Cross. For more options, or to vet an unknown organization, Charity Navigator has published its own list of those helping in Turkey and Syria.
Other reputable organizations include:
- The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF
- American Red Cross
- Doctors Without Borders
- Save the Children
- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
- And also, CARE, an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items.2
