How to prevent COVID-19 from spreading

COVID-19 is a global respiratory illness, discovered in late 2019, that for some causes very severe illness or death, but very minor symptoms in others.

To prevent its spread:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay at least 6 feet from others at all times.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. The mask helps to protect others if you are sick and don’t know it. Everyone should wear a mask when in public settings, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Continue to maintain social distancing even when wearing a mask.

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

There is still a lot to learn about the disease for which there is no known cure. The disease is present in all 99 counties in Iowa.

Iowa Department of Public Health

