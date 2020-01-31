PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
CLINTON – Howard and Gertrude Huizenga of Clinton will celebrate their 75th anniversary February 5, 2020. Cards may be sent to them at Prairie Hills, 1701 13th Ave. N., Clinton, IA 52732.
They were married February 6, 1945. They are the parents of 4 children, Eileen (Steve) Kutchman, Pam (Dave) Hoogheem, Garry (Sheila) and Jeff (Deb). They have 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
They attend 1st Reformed Church in Fulton, Ill.
