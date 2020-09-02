CLINTON — Clinton volleyball coach Micah Cewe said the goal after his team’s loss to Bettendorf Tuesday night is simple.
They’ve got to get better.
“Get better everyday in practice,” Cewe said. “We try to have the mentality, ‘Every point, game point’ for every point that we play. We know we’re in a tough league in the (Mississippi Athletic Conference). We’ve seen some middle-of-the-pack teams in North Scott and Bettendorf and we’re not there yet.
“We had a great week of practice after North Scott and up until yesterday overall, but we’ve got to get better.”
No. 13 Bettendorf (4-1) swept Clinton (0-2) 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, Clinton’s first game since being swept by No. 9 North Scott on August 25.
Clinton sophomore Makayla Howard said the team understood Cewe’s message following the loss.
“We talked about really just talking to our setter a little bit more and just being more aggressive on the court,” Howard said. “We have a lot to work on, obviously, and we just want to come out stronger and stronger.”
After a back-and-forth first set, Clinton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second. However, Bettendorf stormed back to tie it 4-4. That led to a 8-0 Bettendorf run as the Bulldogs took control the rest of the way.
“There were times tonight where we played good, consistent volleyball, and then there were times where we didn’t,” Cewe said. “Those times where we didn’t, you saw Bettendorf go on those long runs. That’s what really hurt us and dropped our mentality, our energy at times and we have to be better than that.
“At times, we’re an inexperienced team on the court and we have to find ways to rise out of those occasions.”
Bettendorf’s Annie Stotlar led the Bulldogs with 11 kills.
“We were able to throw some new players in positions and show the depth of our team to be able to put in some different outsides, some different middles in and were still able to perform at a high caliber,” Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen said. The Bulldogs cracked the top 15 in the Class 5A preseason rankings. “It feels pretty good that the amount of work they’re putting in practice is replicating.”
Howard said the team is only focused on the future.
“We’ve just got to keep our energy up and keep playing hard,” Howard said. “We want to keep working harder in practice and improve upon the things we haven’t been doing very well and come back stronger and harder for our next game — and hopefully come out with a win.”
Clinton (0-2) travel this weekend to take on non-conference opponents before returning home next week to face local foe Central DeWitt to Yourd Gymnasium.
Irish handle Indians
CLINTON – The No. 14 Prince of Peace volleyball team took home a win in their first regular season best-of-five, taking down the Camanche Indians 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Irish won 25-10, 20-25, 25-9, 25-21.
Even though it was another win for the ranked Irish, it wasn’t exactly what head coach Stacy Kenneavy wanted to see, especially when the team had faced the Indians in their own tournament just a week before.
“Two out of the four games I liked,” Kenneavy said. “We had some really big runs to carry us to our wins, but then we allowed them to have some really big runs.”
The second set slipped out of their grasp and Kenneavy saw the Irish come back out with a fire for the third.
“Absolutely liked how they responded,” Kenneavy said. “For us, blocks are our lowest stat and it’s something we’re focusing on. I thought we did a lot better in this game. We worked on place serving, too.”
Energy slipped again, as did serve receive, in the fourth set. Even so, the Irish pulled it out.
Heather Clark also wanted to see more from the Indians after seeing what the Irish brought to the table last Thursday.
When Clark saw a couple of her girls step up in Set 2 and start picking up some points, she hoped it would continue through the rest of the match,
“I thought it was going to give us the momentum going into that third game,” Clark said. “But we just fell apart. We were quiet, no one was talking to each other, they got down and didn’t really fight to come back. We had a conversation and said we couldn’t let that happen again.”
The Irish (5-3-1) return to action on Thursday, opening up conference play with a Tri-Rivers Conference play against Alburnett.
The Indians (2-5-1) are back on Sept. 10, starting things off in the River Valley Conference with a game against Bellevue.
“Going into conference, we want to make sure that we keep playing,” Clark said. “It’s going to happen that people score points, so it’s all about how we keep building. We need to keep our heads up and we’re still looking for leadership.”
Assumption downs DeWitt
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt volleyball team dropped their second straight conference game on Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to Assumption.
The Sabers, in their first season with the Mississippi Athletic Conference, dropped their first two MAC matchups.
The Sabers (2-3) will continue conference competition next Tuesday, playing the River Queens in Clinton.
