River Hawks complete upset, move on to semifinal
BELLEVUE – With one last swing, Easton Valley senior Calli Beck finished the 21st out of the night with a strikeout, clinching a 6-4 win for the Easton Valley softball team over Marquette Catholic.
The River Hawks collapsed on Beck, screams and tears of joy running freely as hugs were exchanged.
“This was a huge win for the girls,” head coach Taylor Bell said after the River Hawks cleared the field. “It was just so big.”
After not winning a single regular season game, the River Hawks took their second straight postseason win from the Mohawks in unprecedented fashion. Trailing 4-1 heading into the top of the seventh, their offense surged for the comeback.
It started with senior Calli Beck helping her own cause with a leadoff double. Mikayla Mitchell brought her in with a single right after that.
With another runner on base after wearing a pitch, Sydney McNeil got a ground ball past the infield and into the grass. That cut the lead to 4-3 and left two River Hawks in scoring position.
Jaysie Woods then sent a looping hit over the glove of the first baseman, and the River Hawks took a 5-4 lead, their first since the second inning. Kylee Ready added the insurance run, sending a ball into the outfield for the final 6-4 lead.
They closed it out defensively from there.
“Words cannot even describe it,” Bell said. “I told them we have to jump out right away, but I told them, they’re my favorite comeback team I’ve ever seen. It was exciting, it was nervewracking.”
Beck pitched the entire game for the River Hawks. After sitting out nearly the entire regular season, Beck has pitched the two postseason games for the orange and gray.
“She has made a big difference,” Bell said. “It helps that we now have a second look, because all these teams we played in regular season saw Jaysie [Woods]. So now, it’s huge to have a speed difference and that new look.
“Calli is a big part of our team. She’s our only senior and one of our leaders, and I think it helps know that she can be out there.”
The roster was mixed up a bit. In the middle of their first regional game against Springville, catcher Zoe Espiridon went down with an injury and was unable to return. She was out of the lineup Thursday as well, throwing some players into new positions on the field.
“They responded really well in that first game,” Bell said. “It was a challenge and we saw so much focus from the girls because they knew they were somewhere new, and they had to do the job.”
Because of the postponement of the game from Wednesday to Thursday night, the River Hawks have a quick turnaround. They travel to Central City on Friday night to see if they can extend their streak into the regional semifinal. Central City is ranked No. 13 in Class 1A.
Clinton exits regionals after late Wahlert surge
DUBUQUE – One inning was all it took on Thursday night in ?Dubuque. One inning and the Clinton softball team saw a regional win slip out of their grasps.
Wahlert Catholic managed to plate 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending the game early with the 11-1 victory over the River Queens.
“The focus is, we put four and a half together, we just couldn’t put half together,” head coach Nate Herrig said.
Although the final score in the fifth was double-digit, the River Queens were the ones to strike first on Thursday night. In the top of the fourth inning, it was Emma Milder who hit the RBI double to break a scoreless game and put the Queens up 1-0. Ashtyn Dohrn had singled to lead off the inning, that baserunner scoring on Milder’s hit.
“We strung some hits together, we strung some walks together,” Herrig said. “That girl is a nice thrower and we just dinked and dunked all the way through.”
It was an exciting defensive display. Starting pitch Lauren Brennan struck out two through the first four innings and helped the River Queens keep the Golden Eagles off the boards. That included getting out of two bases loaded situations unscathed.
“We got out of some jams, they got out of some jams,” Herrig said. “It was back and forth the whole time. It was ours, and that’s the hard part.”
In the top of the fifth, Clinton left two runners stranded in scoring position but had held on to the 1-0 lead.
That’s when trouble started. Three straight ground ball evaded the gloves on the River Queen infield and rolled into the grass, quickly evening the score up 1-1. A bunt loaded the bases, and Herrig made his way to the infield to talk to his team.
“We try to keep them relaxed,” Herrig said. “And this was some of the most relaxed we’ve been. That’s part of the reason we played so well to start.”
The Golden Eagles had the momentum on their side, though. A bug double landed in left-center, hitting the fence and plating two more runs to give Wahlert a lead they would never relinquish.
With the score now 7-1, starting pitcher Lauren Brennan passed the game ball on to Amber Lee to take over. It didn’t slow down the Wahlert bats.
The very first batter Lee faced knocked another double to the centerfield fence. By the time the 11th run crossed home plate to end the game by the ten run rule, the Queens had given up eight hits and made three fielding errors in the fifth inning alone.
The River Queens left nine baserunners stranded throughout the night, including bases loaded in both the first and the fourth innings.
“They just have to become more confident,” Herrig said. “They just have to play in those situations. You can’t emulate those situations in practice as much as we try. They just need to stay the course, do the things that we’re doing, and continue to play competitive softball and then those situations will happen for us.”
The River Queens finish the 2020 season 4-15, saying goodbye to senior Casy Mandrell, Madison Meggenberg and Natalie Dornbush.
“They’ve been in this program for five years,” Herrig said about his senior class. “You have to give credit to those girls. They’ve been a big part of this as we’ve tried to turn this around. That’s the focus right now.”
The River Queens will also have a lot of the roster returning next season. They had nine total underclassmen list on the varsity roster this year, and have leadership returning in a trio of juniors come back for their last season.
“The only place we can go is up,” Herrig said. “You look on the bench and we have girls who can do some things and I feel bad we weren’t able to hae a JV season to get them more innings, more at-bats. We have some girls I think can step in and do some nice things for this program.”
Camanche out-hit by Liberty
WEST LIBERTY – The Camanche softball team came out quick on Thursday night but were unable to hold off a No. 7 ranked West Liberty team, falling 6-3 and bowing out of the postseason.
“This was very emotional,” first year head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We had out ups and downs in this game. We all had errors, silently or visible on plays.”
Camanche senior Tarah Wehde capped off her career in a big way. The school record holder for career home runs, Wehde kicked off the game with a lead off bomb to put the Indians on the board and to notch her 50th career homer.
The Comets put their own runs up, but in the third, Aubrey Carstensen drew a walk and then Wehde did it again, sending one over the fence to five the Indians a 3-2 lead.
“Tarah [Wehde] was huge for us,” Carbajal said. “Their coach intentially walked her her last two at bats. After the game, he told me to tell Tarah how much respoect he had for her and that she is the best player in the conference.”
West Liberty strung together four hits in the fifth inning to take the lead once and for all.
Wehde finished with five Ks on the night from the pitcher’s circle.
The Indians only had three hits outside of Wehde’s the rest of the night, two coming off the bat of Lauren Snyder. Abby Beal added a single to the mix.
“The girls were very emotional but in all honesty I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Carbajal said. “They have grown and blossomed. All Ihope is that we continue to show our grit and continue to work hard.”
Camanche finishes the 2020 season 5-8.
Sabers blank Maquoketa
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers took care of Maquoketa in five innings to open up their postseason, downing the Cardinals 10-0 on Thursday night at home in the regional quarterfinal.
DeWitt improves to 13-13 and will move on to the Class 4A Region 8 semifinal, traveling to Western Dubuque on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.