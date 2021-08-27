POP takes third at home tourney
CLINTON – Prince of Peace and Camanche volleyball teams braved the steamy conditions for some of the first volleyball action of the fall in a four-team tournament at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center in Clinton.
The Irish came away with two victories on the day, both coming over Class 2A Camanche. That left the Irish in third place as a team at their home tournament, and the newly dubbed Storm in fourth.
Prince of Peace started the day with a narrow loss to Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Calamus-Wheatland, 21-17, 21-19. They fell to Dubuque Hempstead 21-16, 21-8 in the second match and then took two from the Storm to end out the day.
“I’m really proud of the girls for turning things around after two tough losses to come back and finish the night with two wins,” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
Lilly Isenhour led the team with 20 kills through the four games, adding 13 digs and five blocks. Shannon Kenneavy had the team high 28 assists and 15 digs, along with 11 aces.
Hempstead won the tournament, sweeping all three opponents.
Prince of Peace will play in Iowa City this weekend, taking on the Regina Invite. Camanche will travel to Maquoketa for more weekend tournament play. The two play each other in non-conference competition next week.
Fulton downs Riverdale 2-1
PORT BYRON, Ill. – The Fulton volleyball team overcame a early set loss to take down Riverdale 2-1 on Thursday night on the road.
The Steamers came out with the victory 22-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Gracie Sanderson led the offensive charge with 12 kills, while Brooklyn Brennan added another 7. Teegan Germann had 15 digs and Brennan added another 12 to the mix.
Fulton will play at Northeast High School in non-conference competition on Monday night.
Mistakes sink Kings in season opener 14-0
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings marched down the field many times Thursday night in their football season opener, but each time a blunder ended their scoring chances and left them on the wrong end of a 14-0 loss to the Davenport West Falcons.
“I think it was just missed opportunities,” head coach Nate Herrig said. “We were in the right spots, we would string together some nice plays, then we just wouldn’t finish. We had the opportunities, the kids executed at times, but other times we made a mistake that just hurt us.”
The game remained scoreless and knotted for the first half of the opening quarter. Falcon quarterback Brady Hansen broke through the Clinton line on a quarterback carry and dove away from Clinton’s Marquan Williams to put the Falcons on top seven minutes in.
Hansen scored again before the half on another quarterback keep, the only points put up by either team Thursday night.
“He [Hansen] did a nice job of reading it,” Herrig said. “He ran the dive real well, and he and the running back made a nice combo. They did some nice things. We have to clean some things up on defense, we have to focus on the things we did well and fix the things we did wrong.”
Still, the River Kings are back with a wealth of experience and were patient with the ball on offense. They got the ball just past the 50-yard line, not quite enough for a first down. On the fourth down attempt, the pass fell incomplete and the River Kings turned the ball over on downs.
The Kings held them off the rest of the quarter and just a minute into the second, senior quarterback Jai Jensen launched a pass into the hands of Addison Binnie, who easily crossed the goal line.
But bring it back – the River Kings were called on a holding penalty and Clinton didn’t get on the board.
“Our offense, we battled,” Herrig said. “We made some mistakes, we had some drops, we had some missed blocks but we did some nice things. We just have to continue to get better. We have some work to do yet, we’re not there yet.”
Halfway through the second, the River King defense made some serious noise. They completely halted the Falcon drive, including a huge tackle for a loss with the help of Ali Monaghan and Corinthian Harris. It ended up turning into River King ball, and Jensen once again threw down field. This one landed in the hands of Logan Mulholland, giving Clinton a first down on the Falcon 18.
Even here, they couldn’t turn it around. The Falcons picked off the next pass attempt.
The trend continued in the second half. Nate Beeler came up with a fumble recovery on a punt and the Kings ended up within 15 yards, but an interception ended the drive.
Late in the fourth, another drive gained momentum until a fumble turned the ball back over.
The River Kings played a lot of the second half without Jai Jensen and some of it without Zach Connell. Addison Binnie took over the QB position and the River Kings kept making plays.
“We try to rep a lot of guys,” Herrig said. “It was hot this week, we knew it was going to be hot tonight, we tried to plan for it.”
The defense made serval big stops on the night and kept the Falcons off the board completely in the second half.
“We had a lot of positives,” Herrig said. “We had positives last year, but not as many as we had tonight. We just have to finish and we have to execute better. That’s our focus going into next week. When things go good, we have to keep them going good. When things go bad, we have to fix it and get them good again.”
The River Kings look to their home opener next Friday, welcoming Davenport Central to Coan Field. It will also be Clinton’s Hall of Fame game, welcoming the Athletic Hall of Fame class to the field before the game begins to be recognized.
