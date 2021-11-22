IN THE AREA

MONDAY, NOV. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Louisa-Muscatine at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at Cambridge High School, 6 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Dakota at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, High 6 Bowling Center, 5 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camanche at Monticello High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Calamus-Wheatland High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Marquette High School, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Clinton vs Davenport West, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament

MONDAY, NOV. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Davenport West High School, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 7:30;p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 6:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Aquin Catholic, 6 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Midland High School, 6 p.m.; Aquin Catholic at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 8 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-colesburg, 7:30 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Fulton at Sherrard, 5:30 p.m.;

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Camanche at Bellevue, Horizon Lanes, 4 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lena-Winslow at Fulton High School, 6 p.m;

WRESTLING

Clinton vs multiple schools at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Davenport Central High School, 6 p.m.; Multiple Schools at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast High School,, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Oregon High School, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Clinton at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 6 p.m.; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 6p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cascade at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 7:30 p.m; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Clinton and Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Central DeWitt at West Delaware Invitational, 11 a.m.; Camanche at Wapello Invitational, 10 a.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 3 p.m.; Fulton at Forreston High School, 1 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Eastland High School 5:30 p.m.;

