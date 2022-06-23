Friday, June 24
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Prince of Peace @ Easton Valley, 5 p.m. doubleheader;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt tournament @ Solon, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Linn-Mar High School, 11 a.m.; Clinton @ Anamosa, 5 p.m. doubleheader;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;
Saturday, June 25
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Northeast @ North Linn, 10. a.m.; Central DeWitt @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10:30 a.m. doubleheader; Clinton @ Camanche, 12 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche @ Clinton, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Alburnett High School;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;
Sunday, June 26
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;
