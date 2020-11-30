Tuesday, Dec. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilton at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.
North Cedar at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wilton at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.
North Cedar at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Solon, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Maquoketa, Midland at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
No scheduled events
Thursday, Dec. 3
WRESTLING
Camanche, Anamosa, Monticello at Durant, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast, North Cedar at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central, North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Maquoketa Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Easton Valley at Starmont, 7:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Maquoketa Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast at West Branch, 6 p.m.
Easton Valley at Starmont, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeast at Calamus-Wheatland, 2 p.m.
Easton Valley at Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello at Camanche, 2:30 p.m.
Northeast at Calamus-Wheatland, 2 p.m.
Easton Valley at Bellevue, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Camanche, Columbus, Davenport West, Durant, English Valleys, Highland, Iowa Valley Community, Mount Pleasant, Sigourney-Keota, Wilton at Wapello, 10 a.m.
Northeast, Iowa City Liberty, Maquoketa, Midland, North Cedar, North Scott, West Branch at Tipton, 10 a.m.
Central DeWitt, Benton Community, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford CSD, Maquoketa Valley, Red Oak, Western Dubuque Epworth at West Delaware, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
No scheduled events
