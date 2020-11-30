Tuesday, Dec. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilton at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.

North Cedar at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilton at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.

North Cedar at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Solon, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Maquoketa, Midland at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

No scheduled events

Thursday, Dec. 3

WRESTLING

Camanche, Anamosa, Monticello at Durant, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast, North Cedar at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Davenport Central, North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cascade at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Maquoketa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Easton Valley at Starmont, 7:30 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cascade at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Maquoketa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Easton Valley at Starmont, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northeast at Calamus-Wheatland, 2 p.m.

Easton Valley at Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monticello at Camanche, 2:30 p.m.

Northeast at Calamus-Wheatland, 2 p.m.

Easton Valley at Bellevue, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Camanche, Columbus, Davenport West, Durant, English Valleys, Highland, Iowa Valley Community, Mount Pleasant, Sigourney-Keota, Wilton at Wapello, 10 a.m.

Northeast, Iowa City Liberty, Maquoketa, Midland, North Cedar, North Scott, West Branch at Tipton, 10 a.m.

Central DeWitt, Benton Community, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford CSD, Maquoketa Valley, Red Oak, Western Dubuque Epworth at West Delaware, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

No scheduled events

Tags

Trending Video