Jan 1, 1944 - Jan 1, 2021 Betsy J. Dannels Frankel of West Islip, NY, formally of Savanna, IL, passed away Monday, October 11, in West Islip. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p…