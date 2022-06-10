Saturday, June 11

BASEBALL

Camanche Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am; Central DeWitt @ Anamosa, 12 pm doubleheader; 

SOFTBALL

Camanche, Clinton, Northeast Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am;

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 6:30 pm;

Sunday, June 12

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 2:00 pm

Monday, June 13

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton vs. Davenport North, 5 pm doubleheader; Central DeWitt @ North Scott HS, 5 pm doubleheader; Prince of Peace vs. North Linn @ NelsonCorp Field, 5 pm; Easton Valley @ Edgewood-Colesburg, 5 pm; Northeast @ Camanche, 7 pm; 

SOFTBALL

Clinton @ North Scott, 5 pm doubleheader; Central DeWitt @ Davenport North, 5 pm doubleheader; Northeast @ Camanche, 7 pm; 

Tags

Trending Video