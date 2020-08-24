MONDAY AUG 24

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton High School at Thunder Hills Gofl and Country Club, 10 a.m.; 

VOLLEYBALL

Easton Valley at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY AUG 25

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton High School, Northeast, Easton Valley at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Dubuque Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton High School at North Scott High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.; Maquoketa at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; 

WEDNESDAY AUG 26

THURSDAY AUG 27

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton High School at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Prince of Peace Invitational, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY AUG 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast, 7 p.m.; 

FOOTBALL

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Mount Vernon 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Janesville, 

SATURDAY AUG 29

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Davenport Central, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche, Northeast, at Central Dewitt Tournament, 9 a.m.; Prince of Peace at West Branch Tournament; Easton Valley Tournament, 9 a.m.; 

TUESDAY SEPT 1

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton High School, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 2

GOLF

Clinton High School, Central DeWitt, at Emeis Gold Club, 9 a.m.

