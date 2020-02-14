FRIDAY, FEB. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton High School at Davenport North, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt, Independence, Maquoketa, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware at Marion, Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, WaMaC, 1 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Easton Valley at Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Orion at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton, Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Durant, Bellevue, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, DAvenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, at PLaza Bowl, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
Clinton High School, Burlington, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, Prairie Cedar Rapids, at Bettendorf, District Meet, 12 p.m.; Camanche at Washington High School, Varsity Districts, 12 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Davenport West 7 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 2 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche at Anamosa, Regionals, 5 p.m.;
MONDAY, FEB. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton-Shellsburg at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast vs. Tipton at Cascade, Districts, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY FEB. 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo, State qualifying 11 a.m.; Camanche at Cherry Lanes, Dubuque, State qualifying, 11 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast at Bellevue, Regionals, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; West Delaware at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at Alleman Catholic, 6:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, Des Moines
