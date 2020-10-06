Wednesday, Oct. 7
GIRLS GOLF
Fulton, Morrison at IHSA Regional (at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, Illinois), 8 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Camanche, Prince of Peace, Northeast, Easton Valley at Central DeWitt Invitational, 4:45 p.m.
Morrison at Kewanee, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Burlington at Clinton, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche at Durant, 6:15 p.m.
Northeast at Regina, 7:15 p.m.
Easton Valley at Marquette Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 6:30 p.m.
Friday. Oct. 9
FOOTBALL
Clinton at North Scott, 7:15 p.m.
Maquoketa at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
Wilton at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.
Marion at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Bettendorf Invitational, 9 a.m.
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek Amana Invitational, 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.