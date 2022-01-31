MONDAY, JAN. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Newman Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 6 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Tri-Stat, 5 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Amboy, 7:30 p.m.; Bettendortf High School at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.; Unity Chrsitian at Tri-State, 6 p.m.;
BOWLING
Clinton at Davenport North, BowlMor Lanes 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashton Franklin Center at Fulton, 5:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Eastland High School, 7:30 p.m.; East Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Easton Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 6 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Fulton Individual Wrestling Regionals; Central DeWitt at Assumption, Sectionals;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Districts, Dubuque Hemptstead, 12 p.m.;
BOWLING
Clinton at Rose Bowl, 2 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 2 p.m.;
