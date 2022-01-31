MONDAY, JAN. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Newman Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 6 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Tri-Stat, 5 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Amboy, 7:30 p.m.; Bettendortf High School at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.; Unity Chrsitian at Tri-State, 6 p.m.; 

BOWLING

Clinton at Davenport North, BowlMor Lanes 7:30 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashton Franklin Center at Fulton, 5:30 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Eastland High School, 7:30 p.m.; East Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Easton Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.

 

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 6 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.;  Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; 

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Fulton Individual Wrestling Regionals; Central DeWitt at Assumption, Sectionals; 

SWIMMING

Clinton at Districts, Dubuque Hemptstead, 12 p.m.; 

BOWLING

Clinton at Rose Bowl, 2 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 2 p.m.; 

 

Tags

Trending Video