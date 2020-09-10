Friday, Sept. 11
FOOTBALL
Clinton vs. Wahlert Catholic (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Northeast at Beckman, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley at Kee (8-man football), 7 p.m.
North Scott at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Easton Valley, multiple schools at Monticello, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at varsity invitational (at North Scott High School), 8:30 a.m.
Bellevue, Davenport North, Easton Valley, Mediapolis, Northeast at Camanche, 9 a.m.
