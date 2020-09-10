Friday, Sept. 11

FOOTBALL

Clinton vs. Wahlert Catholic (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.

Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.

Northeast at Beckman, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley at Kee (8-man football), 7 p.m.

North Scott at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Easton Valley, multiple schools at Monticello, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at varsity invitational (at North Scott High School), 8:30 a.m.

Bellevue, Davenport North, Easton Valley, Mediapolis, Northeast at Camanche, 9 a.m.

Tags