MONDAY, MAY 9

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF 

Clinton, Central DeWitt at MAC Championships, Kewanee Dunes, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Northeast, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Monticello, 4 p.m.; Norhteast at Cascade, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Northeast at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Boys District Tennis

GIRLS TENNIS

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Maquoketa at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Eastland, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, MAY 10

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Davenport Central at Clinton, 6 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Clayton Ridge at Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS 

Girls Regionals

BOYS GOLF

Camanche, Northeast at Monticello Golf Course, Sectionals

GIRLS TRACK

Fulton at Bureau Valley, Sectionals, 4:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Sterling at Fulton, NelsonCorp Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Ridgewood at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, MAY 12

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

State qualifying 

BOYS TRACK

State qualifying; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, NUIC Conference, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Davenport West at Prince of Peace, 6:40 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at River Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; 

FRIDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Northeast at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Assumption, 7 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Cascade at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, MAY 14

HIGH SCHOOL 

 

MONDAY, MAY 16

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Multiple Schools at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Assumption at Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Central DeWitt at Anamosa, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, MAY 17

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Clinton at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Varsity Regionals

THURSDAY, MAY 19

HIGH SCHOOL

IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES

ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN

BOYS TRACK

Fulton at Erie, Sectionals, 4 p.m.; 

FRIDAY, MAY 20

HIGH SCHOOL

IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES

ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN

 

SATURDAY, MAY 21

HIGH SCHOOL 

IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES

ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN

 

MONDAY, MAY 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 3:30 p.m.;Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m. ;  Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton VAlley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

TUESDAY, MAY 24

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Clinton at Maquoketa, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt at Solon, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello , 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt at Northeast, 7 p.m.;  Bellevue to Camanche, 7 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, MAY 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.;  Edgewood Colesburg at Prince of Peace, NelsonCorp Field, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, MAY27

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, MAY 28

HIGH SCHOOL 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.; 

Tags

Trending Video