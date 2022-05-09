MONDAY, MAY 9
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at MAC Championships, Kewanee Dunes, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Northeast, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Monticello, 4 p.m.; Norhteast at Cascade, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Boys District Tennis
GIRLS TENNIS
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Maquoketa at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Eastland, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAY 10
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Davenport Central at Clinton, 6 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Clayton Ridge at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Girls Regionals
BOYS GOLF
Camanche, Northeast at Monticello Golf Course, Sectionals
GIRLS TRACK
Fulton at Bureau Valley, Sectionals, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Sterling at Fulton, NelsonCorp Stadium, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Ridgewood at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAY 12
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
State qualifying
BOYS TRACK
State qualifying; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, NUIC Conference, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport West at Prince of Peace, 6:40 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at River Ridge, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAY 13
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeast at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Assumption, 7 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Cascade at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAY 14
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY, MAY 16
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Multiple Schools at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Assumption at Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Central DeWitt at Anamosa, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAY 17
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Varsity Regionals
THURSDAY, MAY 19
HIGH SCHOOL
IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES
ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN
BOYS TRACK
Fulton at Erie, Sectionals, 4 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAY 20
HIGH SCHOOL
IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES
ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN
SATURDAY, MAY 21
HIGH SCHOOL
IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES
ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN
MONDAY, MAY 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 3:30 p.m.;Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m. ; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton VAlley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAY 24
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Maquoketa, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt at Solon, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello , 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Bellevue to Camanche, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAY 26
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Prince of Peace, NelsonCorp Field, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAY27
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAY 28
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.;
