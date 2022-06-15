Thursday, June 16
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton vs. Dubuque Walhert Catholic, 7 pm; Prince of Peace @ Springville High School, 5 pm; Easton Valley vs Marquette Catholic, 5 pm; Camanche @ West Branch, 5 pm; Northeast @ Regina, 7 pm;
SOFTBALL
Northeast @ Regina, 7 pm; Camanche @ West Branch, 7 pm;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm;
Friday, June 17
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Easton Valley vs Monticello, 7 pm; Camanche @ North Scott, 7 pm;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt @ Northeast, 5 pm doubleheader; Clinton vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 5 pm;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. Cape Catfish, 6:30 pm;
Saturday, June 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt Tournament @ Williamsburg HS, 9 am;
SOFTBALL
Clinton Tournament @ Bellevue HS, 9 am
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. Cape Catfish, 6:30 pm;
Sunday, June 19
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. Alton River Dragons, 6:30 pm;
