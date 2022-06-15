Thursday, June 16

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton vs. Dubuque Walhert Catholic, 7 pm; Prince of Peace @ Springville High School, 5 pm; Easton Valley vs Marquette Catholic, 5 pm; Camanche @ West Branch, 5 pm; Northeast @ Regina, 7 pm; 

SOFTBALL

Northeast @ Regina, 7 pm; Camanche @ West Branch, 7 pm; 

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm;

Friday, June 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Easton Valley vs Monticello, 7 pm; Camanche @ North Scott, 7 pm; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt @ Northeast, 5 pm doubleheader; Clinton vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 5 pm; 

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. Cape Catfish, 6:30 pm;

Saturday, June 18

HIGH SCHOOL 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt Tournament @ Williamsburg HS, 9 am;

SOFTBALL

Clinton Tournament @ Bellevue HS, 9 am

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. Cape Catfish, 6:30 pm;

Sunday, June 19

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. Alton River Dragons, 6:30 pm;

Tags

Trending Video