THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt at MAC Championship, Scott County Park, 2:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Tri-Rivers Conference Championship, Bellevue, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at RVC Tournament, TBD; Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at TRC Tournament, 4 p.m.; AFC at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m; Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt High School, 7:15 p.m.; Tipton at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Kee, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Pearl City (Eastland High School), 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Prince of Peace, Eastion Valley at TRC Tournament, Calamus-Wheatland, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, OCTOBER 18
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton at Morrison High School, 5 p.m.;
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt and Clinton at State Qualifying Meet
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley state qualifying meets
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Amboy High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Iowa City LIberty at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Benton Community, 7:15 p.m.; Dakota at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Fall Classic, Stillman Valley High School, 8 a.m.;
