WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Morrison at Riverdale, 5 p.m.;

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton , Prince of Peace, Easton valley at Western Dubuque High School, 4:15 p..m.;

SWIMMING

Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche at Northeast High School, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton valley, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.;

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Fort Madison High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at West Liberty, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Stockton, 7 p.m.; Rockridge at Morrison, 7 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Unity Christian at Rivermont Collegiate, 6 p.m.;

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Tournament, 9 a.m.; Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 8:30 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Morrison at United Township Sprints, 10 a.m.;

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Country Club, 4:15 p.m.;

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Burlington Country Club, District Golf, 10 a.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Fultona t Forreston, 7 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 :15 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

IHSA State Golf Meet

FOOTBALL

North Scott at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Vinton Shellsburg, 7:15 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.;

