THURSDAY, MAR. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Annawan at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Annawan at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAR. 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Fulton at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Fulton at Newman Invite, Westwood Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAR. 19
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 9:30 a.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 9:30 a.m.;
MONDAY, MAR. 21
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAR. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS TRACK
Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at University of Dubuque (RVC Conference), 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Camanche, Northeast at University of Dubuque (RVC Conference), 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Aquin Catholic at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAR. 24
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools at Central DeWitt, Varsity Scrimmage, 4 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Ashton Frankin Center at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Ashton Franklin Central at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAR. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at University of Dubuque, (TRC Conference) 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Newman, Westwood Center, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at University of Dubuque, (TRC Conference) 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Newman, WEstwood Center, 4:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAR. 26
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Fultona t Amboy, 1 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Amboy, 1 p.m.;
MONDAY, MAR. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Anamosa at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS GOLF
Camanche at Cascade, Fillmore Fairways, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Cascade at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at Monitcello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Prince of Peace/Northeast at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Polo, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Forreston at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAR. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport Assumption at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple schools (Central DeWitt)at Clinton High School Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Camanhe at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Camanche, Central DeWitt at Tipton High School, 4:30 p.m.;Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Alwood High School, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Alwood at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAR. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
GILRS TENNIS
Davenport Assumption at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at Maquoketa High School, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEALL
Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
